Global tech company announces jobs for Dublin Ireland, news for Ireland, FDI,Ireland,Technology,

It was announced today that BrowserStack will expand its Dublin operations and employ World class talent to lead the development of the next generation of mobile and web testing solutions. This expansion will create more than 40 roles within the next 24-36 months and recruitment is already underway.

Chicago, IL

