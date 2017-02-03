Gerry Adams: Saint Patrick's Day cele...

Gerry Adams: Saint Patrick's Day celebrations bigger than President Trump

During a short 48-hour visit, the Sinn Fein President will meet Irish American leaders and politicians to discuss the North, Brexit and the issue of the undocumented Irish. Mr Adams says the party is "very mindful that the Saint Patrick's Day celebrations are bigger than President Trump".

Chicago, IL

