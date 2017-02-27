Gardai investigating elderly farmer's murder search house in Clonmel
GardaA investigating the violent death of elderly farmer Paddy Lyons were searching a house in Clonmel today as part of the murder inquiry, writes Conor Kane of the Irish Examiner . About 10 officers were involved in the technical examination of the house on the Waterford Road in Clonmel, after members cordoned off the area on Monday night.
