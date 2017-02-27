Garda - Five arrested and a 230,000 of Drugs Seized in Portlaoise, Kildare and Cork

As part of Operation Minstrel, an intelligence led operation targeting drug trafficking activities by organised criminals, Garda attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, assisted by Anglesea Street Divisional Drugs Unit, Cork and uniformed Garda from Naas and Portlaoise, have seized cannabis herb with an estimated value of 100,000, cocaine, ecstasy and MDMA with a combined total of 85,000 and amphetamine valued at 45,000, pending analysis. On Tuesday 27th February 2017 Garda stopped and searched a car on the M8 motorway close to Portlaoise.

