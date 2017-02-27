Garda - Five arrested and a 230,000 o...

Garda - Five arrested and a 230,000 of Drugs Seized in Portlaoise, Kildare and Cork

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Leinster Express

As part of Operation Minstrel, an intelligence led operation targeting drug trafficking activities by organised criminals, Garda attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, assisted by Anglesea Street Divisional Drugs Unit, Cork and uniformed Garda from Naas and Portlaoise, have seized cannabis herb with an estimated value of 100,000, cocaine, ecstasy and MDMA with a combined total of 85,000 and amphetamine valued at 45,000, pending analysis. On Tuesday 27th February 2017 Garda stopped and searched a car on the M8 motorway close to Portlaoise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Leinster Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day 17 hr John 1
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Feb 19 Chad 4
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb 16 Bledi 2
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,601 • Total comments across all topics: 279,225,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC