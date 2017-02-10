Garda appeal for information after early morning assault and robbery in Portlaoise
The incident occurred at Dr. Murphy Place, opposite Portlaoise Leisure Centre, at 6am when a man approached another man who was out walking and demanded money from him, before hitting him across the head. The assailant subsequently made off with some cash and electrical items, and was last seen heading in the direction of St. Brigid's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Leinster Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07)
|Aug '16
|USS LIBERTY
|172
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC