Garda appeal for information after early morning assault and robbery in Portlaoise

15 hrs ago Read more: Leinster Express

The incident occurred at Dr. Murphy Place, opposite Portlaoise Leisure Centre, at 6am when a man approached another man who was out walking and demanded money from him, before hitting him across the head. The assailant subsequently made off with some cash and electrical items, and was last seen heading in the direction of St. Brigid's.

Chicago, IL

