Galway group's cover of Ed Sheeran's All of the Stars is spellbinding

Irish Ed Sheeran fans may have been left disappointed this week as tickets to his shows in Dublin's 3Arena sold out within minutes, but this wonderful cover by a band of Galway musicians might lend some comfort. http://www.independent.ie/entertainment/music/galway-groups-cover-of-ed-sheerans-all-of-the-stars-is-spellbinding-35423402.html Irish Ed Sheeran fans may have been left disappointed this week as tickets to his shows in Dublin's 3Arena sold out within minutes, but this wonderful cover by a band of Galway musicians might lend some comfort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.