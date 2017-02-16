French chateau-style estate in Irelan...

French chateau-style estate in Ireland on sale for A 1.6m

A fairytale home fit for a princess! French chateau-style estate with a 'Rapunzel tower', its own golf course and fishing rights goes on sale for A 1.6million Lisselan House in Cork, Ireland, is on the market for A 1.62million or A 3.06million if you want the full estate It come with eight bedrooms, five bathrooms, drawing room, dining room, library, conservatory, card room, mysteriously named Bavarian room, gun room, kitchen, snooker room, wine cellar and staff accommodation A stunning French chateau-style fairytale estate with its own golf course, fishing rights and 30 acres of gardens could be yours - if you have a spare A 1.6million.

