Four further Tesco stores vote for strike action

Stores in Ballinasloe, Carlow, Newbridge and Bloomfield in Dun Laoghaire voted to join the 16 stores currently involved in the dispute. Tesco wants to move 250 staff recruited before 1996 onto less favourable contracts but Mandate insists the change would hit workers in terms of both pay and conditions.

Chicago, IL

