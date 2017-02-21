For Maureen Hall, a lifetime devoted ...

For Maureen Hall, a lifetime devoted to teaching her beloved Irish dance

Back in the 1940s in Cork, Ireland, Maureen McTeggart started biking to neighboring villages to teach Irish dance when she was 16. Later she switched to her brother's motorcycle or the family car. By age 21, she'd founded her own school, the McTeggart Irish Dancers .

Chicago, IL

