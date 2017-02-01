Foghorns in Ireland in May 2017

Foghorns in Ireland in May 2017

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Bluegrass Ireland Blog

Gerry Lawless announces on the Clonmel World Music blog that the Foghorn Stringband from Portland, OR, will be playing at the Raheen House Hotel in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, on Thursday 11 May. Doors will open at 8.00 p.m. and the band will be on stage at 9.00 p.m. The Foghorn Stringband should need no introduction to audiences in Ireland, but if one is needed the blurb on Gerry's blog will do very well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Ireland Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,235 • Total comments across all topics: 278,475,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC