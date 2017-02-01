Foghorns in Ireland in May 2017

Gerry Lawless announces on the Clonmel World Music blog that the Foghorn Stringband from Portland, OR, will be playing at the Raheen House Hotel in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, on Thursday 11 May. Doors will open at 8.00 p.m. and the band will be on stage at 9.00 p.m. The Foghorn Stringband should need no introduction to audiences in Ireland, but if one is needed the blurb on Gerry's blog will do very well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Ireland Blog.