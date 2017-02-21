Flynn: St. Patrick's Day a chance to ...

Flynn: St. Patrick's Day a chance to show best of Southie

The South Boston Citizens' Association, the nation's oldest neighborhood civic organization, officially kicked off this year's St. Patrick's Day events yesterday at the group's annual Jim Flaherty Kickoff Breakfast at Seapoint Restaurant. As always, this year's celebration will focus on honoring American history and celebrating our Irish and civic heritage.

