Five more Tesco stores vote for strik...

Five more Tesco stores vote for strike action

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: RTE.ie

The union claims that Tesco Ireland is attempting to force changes to contracts of employment without agreement for approximately 250 workers employed before 1996 across around 50 stores. The new contracts would result in some workers experiencing reduced incomes of up to 15% along with increased 'flexibility,' the union says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,719 • Total comments across all topics: 278,678,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC