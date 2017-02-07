Five more Tesco stores vote for strike action
The union claims that Tesco Ireland is attempting to force changes to contracts of employment without agreement for approximately 250 workers employed before 1996 across around 50 stores. The new contracts would result in some workers experiencing reduced incomes of up to 15% along with increased 'flexibility,' the union says.
