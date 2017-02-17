Father 'deeply appalled' after 'well-mannered' son admits to high-speed garda chase

A father said he was "deeply appalled" after a court heard how his son was speeding in a car, failed to stop for gardai and escaped across the border. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/courts/father-deeply-appalled-after-wellmannered-son-admits-to-highspeed-garda-chase-35459254.html A father said he was "deeply appalled" after a court heard how his son was speeding in a car, failed to stop for gardai and escaped across the border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.