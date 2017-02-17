Fake customs checkpoints at an anti-Brexit protest on the border have brought traffic to a stands...
Protesters staged a noisy motorway go-slow near Dundalk using lorries and tractors to highlight the impact of predicted customs checks on the local economy. A trailer-load of sheep going to market and passport-toting residents took part in a "checkpoint" staged to highlight the detrimental impact of any such border.
