Evine to Broadcast Live Aboard Cruise Ship

Evine Live Inc. , a multiplatform video commerce company , today announced that it will broadcast a live, first-of-its kind watch event aboard the Carnival Victory Cruise ship, February 9 - 13. Evine's "Invicta Ocean Voyage Live" event will take fans inside and behind the scenes of an Invicta-themed cruise experience. "Evine regularly transports customers to exotic shopping destinations, but we've never done anything quite like this," said Bob Rose nblatt, Chief Executive Officer of Evine.

