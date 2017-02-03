A significant rise in deaths among the elderly in recent weeks has been reported, with flu taking a particular toll. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/health/elderly-suffer-most-as-four-new-flu-deaths-take-toll-to-40-35422824.html The trolley crisis continued for several hospitals yesterday with 43 patients needing a bed in Beaumont Hospital in Dublin A significant rise in deaths among the elderly in recent weeks has been reported, with flu taking a particular toll.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.