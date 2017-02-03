Education Minister failing 23 Dundalk Schools with no access to...
Louth Sinn FA©in TD Gerry Adams has criticised Education Minister Richard Bruton for failing to ensure that all schools in the constituency have an assigned National Educational Psychological Service psychologist. Last week Teachta Adams highlighted the damning fact that 57 schools across Louth are currently without an assigned NEPS psychologist.
