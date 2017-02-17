Ed Sheeran releases new track on his ...

Ed Sheeran releases new track on his birthday

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: RTE.ie

Ed Sheeran has delighted fans on his birthday by delivering a present to them in the shape of a brand new track. How Would You Feel is another classic ballad from Ed and is the third song to be unveiled from his much anticipated new album which is out next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Thu Bledi 2
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,080 • Total comments across all topics: 278,960,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC