Ed Sheeran releases new track on his birthday
Ed Sheeran has delighted fans on his birthday by delivering a present to them in the shape of a brand new track. How Would You Feel is another classic ballad from Ed and is the third song to be unveiled from his much anticipated new album which is out next month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Thu
|Bledi
|2
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC