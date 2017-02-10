Eclectic mix of guest speakers lined up for Portlaoise Parish's annual celebration of the Faith

A national weather forecaster with Laois roots, the Parish Priest of Knock and a youth Christian evangelist are among an eclectic list of guest speakers lined up for Portlaoise Parish's Solemn Novena. The annual Spring celebration of the faith in Laois' biggest parish gets underway on Sunday, March 4 and runs to the following Sunday, March 12. Portlaoise Parish says the nine day is celebrated to give thanks to a Faith Community that is dynamic, alive and very active in many ways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Leinster Express.