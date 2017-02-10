Eclectic mix of guest speakers lined ...

Eclectic mix of guest speakers lined up for Portlaoise Parish's annual celebration of the Faith

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Leinster Express

A national weather forecaster with Laois roots, the Parish Priest of Knock and a youth Christian evangelist are among an eclectic list of guest speakers lined up for Portlaoise Parish's Solemn Novena. The annual Spring celebration of the faith in Laois' biggest parish gets underway on Sunday, March 4 and runs to the following Sunday, March 12. Portlaoise Parish says the nine day is celebrated to give thanks to a Faith Community that is dynamic, alive and very active in many ways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Leinster Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,275 • Total comments across all topics: 278,754,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC