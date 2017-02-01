Eagle Q&A: Tony Award winning directo...

Eagle Q&A: Tony Award winning director Garry Hynes

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Twenty years ago, at the Town Hall Theatre in Galway, Ireland, the Druid Theatre Company premiered "The Beauty Queen of Leenane," written by a playwright named Martin McDonagh, who was then still in his 20s, and directed by Garry Hynes, who, along with Marie Mullen and Mick Lally, founded the Druid in 1975. It was the first Irish professional theater company located outside Dublin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,199 • Total comments across all topics: 278,522,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC