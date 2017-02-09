Dramatic pictures show how man (26) was dramatically rescued from sinking boat
A solo yachtsman who was sailing a boat he had purchased in the UK back to Ireland was dramatically rescued by an Irish naval ship after getting into trouble off the coast of Cork this afternoon. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/dramatic-pictures-show-how-man-26-was-dramatically-rescued-from-sinking-boat-35438577.html A solo yachtsman who was sailing a boat he had purchased in the UK back to Ireland was dramatically rescued by an Irish naval ship after getting into trouble off the coast of Cork this afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07)
|Aug '16
|USS LIBERTY
|172
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC