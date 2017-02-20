Drake has 'love and respect' for Rihanna

22 hrs ago Read more: Watauga Democrat

The 30-year-old rapper split up with the 'S&M' hitmaker in October last year after having gone public with their relationship in the summer, but it seems the star hasn't quite left the beauty behind him as he heaped the praise on her during a live show in Dublin, Ireland, on Monday , which also happened to be Rihanna's 29th birthday. He said on stage: "It's somebody's birthday today -- somebody I have a lot of love for and a lot of respect for.

