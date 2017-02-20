Drake has 'love and respect' for Rihanna
The 30-year-old rapper split up with the 'S&M' hitmaker in October last year after having gone public with their relationship in the summer, but it seems the star hasn't quite left the beauty behind him as he heaped the praise on her during a live show in Dublin, Ireland, on Monday , which also happened to be Rihanna's 29th birthday. He said on stage: "It's somebody's birthday today -- somebody I have a lot of love for and a lot of respect for.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb 16
|Bledi
|2
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC