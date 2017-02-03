Delight for Andrew as FAI arrange for him to meet Robbie Brady
Andrew Whelan, the eight year old Robbie Brady fan from The Heath saw his hopes of seeing his hero play for Norwich this weekend dashed, will now get to meet the Irish international next month. The FAI contacted the Whelan family today after hearing about Andrew's unfortunate predicament, and Chief Executive John Delaney has arranged for Andrew to attend an Ireland training session in March, where he will get to meet Robbie afterwards.
