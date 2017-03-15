Darrell Scott in Ireland, 2-15 Mar. 2017

Thanks to Niamh Honer , audience development and marketing manager of the Civic Theatre , Tallaght, Dublin 24, for the news that multi-instrumentalist singer/songwriter Darrell Scott will be at the Civic Theatre on Saturday 4 March at 8.00 p.m. Tickets are a‚¬25 , and there's a meal deal: a‚¬35 for a ticket and a two-course meal. Darrell Scott has collaborated with Steve Earle, Sam Bush, Emmylou Harris, John Cowan, Verlon Thompson, Guy Clark, Tim O'Brien, Kate Rusby, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Mary Gauthier , and many others.

Chicago, IL

