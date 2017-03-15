Darrell Scott in Ireland, 2-15 Mar. 2017
Thanks to Niamh Honer , audience development and marketing manager of the Civic Theatre , Tallaght, Dublin 24, for the news that multi-instrumentalist singer/songwriter Darrell Scott will be at the Civic Theatre on Saturday 4 March at 8.00 p.m. Tickets are a‚¬25 , and there's a meal deal: a‚¬35 for a ticket and a two-course meal. Darrell Scott has collaborated with Steve Earle, Sam Bush, Emmylou Harris, John Cowan, Verlon Thompson, Guy Clark, Tim O'Brien, Kate Rusby, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Mary Gauthier , and many others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Ireland Blog.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07)
|Aug '16
|USS LIBERTY
|172
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC