Country stars for Ballyroan

The prince of Irish country music Nathan Carter returns to Laois this year where he will star at the Ballyroan Festival 2017. Following on for the big success of the first event last year, the Ballyroan Festival returns this June with a equally stellar line-up.

Chicago, IL

