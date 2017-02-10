Cork GAA star Ashling Thompson gives a lesson in low-key luxe with Late Late Show look

Photo: INPHO/Billy Stickland http://www.independent.ie/style/fashion/style-talk/cork-gaa-star-ashling-thompson-gives-a-lesson-in-lowkey-luxe-with-late-late-show-look-35442417.html The Cork camogie star made her debut on the Late Late Show on Friday night and braved the raucous audience for the show's Valentine's Day special in a killer outfit. She opted for an all black lycra jumpsuit, which in itself is no easy feat, a pair of suede and satin runners and a grey studded mini-backpack.

