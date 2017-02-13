content creation specialists

Minister for Jobs, Enterprise & Innovation, Mary Mitchell O'Connor, together with Minister for Training, Skills and Innovation John Halligan, yesterday announced a new investment by Science Foundation Ireland of 47.4 million in 36 research infrastructure and facilities projects. The SFI Research Infrastructure Programme provides research groups with necessary equipment and facilities for the performance of high quality, impactful and innovative research.

