Cecelia Ahern joins world's biggest talent agency

Cecelia Ahern joins world's biggest talent agency

Dublin's darling of popular fiction Cecelia Ahern has joined United Talent Agency who has looked after huge stars like Mariah Carey, Angelina Jolie and Daniel Radcliffe. The Irish novelist, who has sold over 25 million copies of her 14 books worldwide, has signed a huge-deal with talent and literacy agency, which represent clients around the world.

Chicago, IL

