Cartoon Saloon, Mercury Filmworks Partner for New Animation Studio

Kilkenny, Ireland-based animation studio Cartoon Saloon - the studio behind Oscar-nominated animated features The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea - and Canada-based animation studio Mercury Filmworks are partnering to create a new 2D-focused Kilkenny-based animation studio to develop children's and family TV entertainment, for multiplatform global distribution. Dubbed Lighthouse Studios, the joint venture will have its own not-yet-announced management team, reporting to a board of directors comprised of executives from both Mercury Filmworks and Cartoon Saloon.

Chicago, IL

