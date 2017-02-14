Capital funding of over 9m for Irish ...

Capital funding of over 9m for Irish arts and cultural centres

The Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs, Heather Humphreys has announced details of more than 9 million in capital funding for arts and culture centres across the country. The Minister made the announcement as part of the Creative Ireland programme with funding provided under her Department's Arts and Culture Capital Scheme 2016-2018.

Chicago, IL

