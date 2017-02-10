Brexit: Theresa May accused of 'switc...

Brexit: Theresa May accused of 'switching her language' over Irish border

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern has accused Prime Minster Theresa May of "switching her language" over a physical border between Northern Ireland and the Republic after Brexit. She also said that the ability of people to move freely across the border is "an essential part of daily life".

