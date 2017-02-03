Beazley to establish European subsidi...

Beazley to establish European subsidiary in Ireland

Andrew Horton, CEO of U.K.-based insurance underwriter Beazley P.L.C., said that the company plans to establish a European subsidiary in Dublin, Ireland, following the Brexit vote, The Irish Times reported citing Reuters. "We're expecting to add jobs in Dublin because it will need more people to manage a live insurer than a reinsurer," Mr. Horton said.

Chicago, IL

