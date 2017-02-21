BDS protest nixes envoy's talk at Dub...

BDS protest nixes envoy's talk at Dublin college

MEMBERS OF Students for a Just Palestine protest a scheduled lecture by Ambassador to Ireland Ze'ev Boker at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland, yesterday.. A pro-Palestinian protest at Trinity College in Dublin on Monday night forced the cancellation of a talk by Ambassador to Ireland Ze'ev Boker.

Chicago, IL

