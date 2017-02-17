Anti-Brexit campaigners stage go-slow amid hard border fears

Anti-Brexit campaigners have brought traffic to a crawl on the main road between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/article35462103.ece/afea1/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-9e62d2ac-78f6-448e-8602-50649aa31d4b_I1.jpg Anti-Brexit campaigners have brought traffic to a crawl on the main road between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.