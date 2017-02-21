AIB closing half of their bank branch...

AIB closing half of their bank branches in Northern Ireland

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

AIB is closing half of all their bank branches in Northern Ireland with 15 of the existing 30 branches to shutdown within the next six months. AIB is closing half of all their bank branches in Northern Ireland with 15 of the existing 30 branches to shutdown within the next six months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Feb 19 Chad 4
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb 16 Bledi 2
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. NASA
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,393 • Total comments across all topics: 279,079,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC