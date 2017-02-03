Ahern warns hard border inevitable af...

Ahern warns hard border inevitable after Brexit

Brexit means there will be some sort of hard border, which would be a disaster for Ireland, former minister for foreign affairs Dermot Ahern has told RT's The Week in Politics. The retired Louth TD, who was first elected to the Dil 30 years ago this month, said: "One way or the other I think there is going to be some sort of a hard border which would be terrible for us."

