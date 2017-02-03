Aerie Announces Appointment Of As Site Director Of New Manufacturing Plant In Ireland

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other diseases of the eye, today announced the appointment of Barry Ivin as Site Director of Aerie's new manufacturing plant in Athlone, Ireland. Aerie announced on January 9, 2017 that it had entered into a lease agreement with Ireland's Industrial Development Agency for the Athlone site.

