Aerie Announces Appointment Of As Sit...

Aerie Announces Appointment Of As Site Director Of New Manufacturing Plant In Ireland

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: BioSpace

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other diseases of the eye, today announced the appointment of Barry Ivin as Site Director of Aerie's new manufacturing plant in Athlone, Ireland. Aerie announced on January 9, 2017 that it had entered into a lease agreement with Ireland's Industrial Development Agency for the Athlone site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,662 • Total comments across all topics: 278,607,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC