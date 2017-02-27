Adams welcomes new IFI Funding for cross border Youth Project
Louth Sinn FA©in TD Gerry Adams has welcomed the allocation by the International Fund for Ireland of an additional two years of funding for the Muirhevnamor Community Youth Group. The funding is from the Peace Impact Programme.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sinn Fein Newsroom.
