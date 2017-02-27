Adams welcomes new IFI Funding for cr...

Adams welcomes new IFI Funding for cross border Youth Project

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Sinn Fein Newsroom

Louth Sinn FA©in TD Gerry Adams has welcomed the allocation by the International Fund for Ireland of an additional two years of funding for the Muirhevnamor Community Youth Group. The funding is from the Peace Impact Programme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sinn Fein Newsroom.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day 19 hr John 1
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Feb 19 Chad 4
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb 16 Bledi 2
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,056 • Total comments across all topics: 279,228,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC