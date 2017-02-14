48 people arrested in Carlow

As part of Operation Thor - Project Storm, Garda have arrested 48 people and carried out 21 planned searches in the Carlow area over the past three days. Of those arrested, 24 were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 as part of ongoing investigations into thefts, assaults, fraud, burglary and drugs related matters.

