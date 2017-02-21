46,000 households without power as st...

46,000 households without power as storm batters Ireland

Almost 46,000 Irish households woke up to no electricity after violent gusts battered large swathes of the country through the night. http://www.independent.ie/breaking-news/irish-news/article35475595.ece/41c8e/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews_P-65b64eef-3307-4841-bf83-751619704c01_I1.jpg Almost 46,000 Irish households woke up to no electricity after violent gusts battered large swathes of the country through the night.

Chicago, IL

