46,000 households without power as storm batters Ireland

Almost 46,000 Irish households woke up to no electricity after violent gusts battered large swathes of the country through the night. http://www.independent.ie/breaking-news/irish-news/article35475595.ece/41c8e/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews_P-65b64eef-3307-4841-bf83-751619704c01_I1.jpg Almost 46,000 Irish households woke up to no electricity after violent gusts battered large swathes of the country through the night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.