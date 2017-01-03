Your RTE Choice Music Prize 2016 Play...

Your RTE Choice Music Prize 2016 Playlist

The shortlist for the the 2016 RT Choice Music Prize has just been announced , and the line-up is unquestionably one of the strongest in Choice Music Prize history - we've compiled a playlist of choice tracks from the contenders. The shortlisted albums can be enjoyed in full on the RT Choice Music Prize website , and the overall winner will be announced at the RT Choice Music Prize live event, held in Vicar Street, Dublin on March 9th.

