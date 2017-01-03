Your RTE Choice Music Prize 2016 Playlist
The shortlist for the the 2016 RT Choice Music Prize has just been announced , and the line-up is unquestionably one of the strongest in Choice Music Prize history - we've compiled a playlist of choice tracks from the contenders. The shortlisted albums can be enjoyed in full on the RT Choice Music Prize website , and the overall winner will be announced at the RT Choice Music Prize live event, held in Vicar Street, Dublin on March 9th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07)
|Aug '16
|USS LIBERTY
|172
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC