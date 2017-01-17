World's first total-body PET scanner ...

World's first total-body PET scanner takes a big step forward

The UC Davis-based EXPLORER consortium, which aims to build a revolutionary total-body PET scanner, has announced the selection of two industry partners to help build the prototype device. They are United Imaging Healthcare America, a North American subsidiary of Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare, and SensL Technologies of Cork, Ireland.

