'We are in breach of our own laws by turning a blind eye'
A group of legal academics believe the application of Donald Trump's hugely controversial 'Muslim' travel ban at US pre-clearance in Dublin and Shannon Airports may be unlawful. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/politics/we-are-in-breach-of-our-own-laws-by-turning-a-blind-eye-35411164.html 'Should the executive order impact on an EU citizen with dual citizenship of one of the listed countries, this would be contrary to Article 18 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, which prohibits discrimination based on nationality.'
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07)
|Aug '16
|USS LIBERTY
|172
