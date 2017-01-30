'We are in breach of our own laws by ...

'We are in breach of our own laws by turning a blind eye'

A group of legal academics believe the application of Donald Trump's hugely controversial 'Muslim' travel ban at US pre-clearance in Dublin and Shannon Airports may be unlawful. 'Should the executive order impact on an EU citizen with dual citizenship of one of the listed countries, this would be contrary to Article 18 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, which prohibits discrimination based on nationality.'

Chicago, IL

