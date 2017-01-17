Tragic tale behind the long-lost Victoria Cross found buried in mud by the Thames
The mystery of a long-lost Victoria Cross medal may finally have been solved - 163 years after it was awarded for gallantry. It was one of 16 awarded to British forces at the Battle of Inkerman during the Crimean War on November 5, 1854, when a force of 13,000 British, French and Ottoman Empire soldiers defeated 68,000 Russians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07)
|Aug '16
|USS LIBERTY
|172
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC