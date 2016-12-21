Today in the press
US LEGISLATORS URGE TRUMP TO BLOCK NORWEGIAN AIR'S IRELAND-US FLIGHTS The Irish Times reports that more than 100 US legislators have asked US president-elect Donald Trump to revoke a permit allowing Norwegian Air International to fly from Cork and Shannon to Boston. Washington's department of transportation recently granted Irish-based Norwegian Air International a foreign carrier's permit, allowing it to fly between the European Union and United States, and paving the way for its proposed transatlantic services from Cork and Shannon.
