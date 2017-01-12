Tipp farmer with ambitions to produce...

Tipp farmer with ambitions to produce premium cigars from tobacco grown in Ireland

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Talk of Tipperary and the first things that come to mind are horse racing and hurling. Tobacco is unlikely to garner a mention, unless you're a smoker; and, even then, the peculiarities of growing the crop would hardly feature in conversation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,017 • Total comments across all topics: 277,935,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC