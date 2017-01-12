Therapy? announce an acoustic tour of...

Therapy? announce an acoustic tour of Ireland

Irish metalheads Therapy? are heding back on the road and will kick off their Irish Wood & Wire acoustic tour at Whelans in Dublin on 25 April 2017 offering their fans a rare chance to see the band in a different context. Instead of the usual racket, the set will consist of acoustic/unplugged re-workings of songs from the band's extensive back catalogue.

Chicago, IL

