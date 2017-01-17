The Yield Lab Ireland Is Accepting Ap...

The Yield Lab Ireland Is Accepting Applications

THE YIELD LAB IRELAND IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS Jan. 18, 2017 Source: The Yield Lab news release The Yield Lab, the United States' first food and agriculture technology business accelerator, is pleased to announce that Yield Lab Ireland is now accepting applications for 2017. Announced in Summer 2016, Yield Lab Ireland will invest 100,000 in 4-6 AgTech companies each year from all over the world.

