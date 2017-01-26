The Week that was

PROTECTING rural schools and tackling commercial rates on small businesses are at the heart of a comprehensive plan to reinvigorate rural Ireland. The Government's a 60m plan, entitled 'Realising our Rural Potential', also proposes increasing flight connections at Cork and Shannon airports, and will see house buyers offered grants on a pilot basis to restore properties in rural towns and villages.

