The most popular Christmas drinks have been revealed

1 hr ago Read more: BreakingNews.ie

Whiskey, wine and gin were the drinks of choice over the festive period according to Dalcassian Wines & Spirits, one of Ireland's largest drinks distributors. The company reported a 25% increase in the sale of super premium wine brands and a 20% increase in their turnover for the Christmas period.

Chicago, IL

